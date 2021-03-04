On Feb. 25-27, the Kaufman Lion baseball team competed in a tournament was hosted by Royse City High School. After this tournament, Kaufman has an overall record of 3-2 so far this season.
The results of the games that Kaufman played in this tournament are as follows.
Kaufman 7 Royse City 3
Kaufman 5 Mount Pleasant 4
Wylie High School 11 Kaufman 1
Mesquite Poteet 6 Kaufman 5
Kaufman 4 WT White 3
Against Royse City, the Lions scored one run in the third inning, two in the fifth, three in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Top hitters in this game for Kaufman were Landon Tucker (one hit and one RBI), Kevin Soto (one hit and two RBI’s), Roy Garcia (one hit and one RBI), Vincent Youngerman (one hit and one RBI), Alexis Munoz (one hit), and Landon Stocks (two hits).
Kaufman scored two more runs in this game via passed balls.
On the pitcher’s mound in this game, Javier Garcia and Kevin Soto combined to give up three runs on four hits while striking out three batters.
In the Mount Pleasant game, Kaufman scored two runs in the third inning, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth. Garcia hit a game winning walk off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Notable hitting performances in this game were turned in by Roy Garcia (one hit and one RBI), Javier Garcia (one hit and one RBI), Tucker (one hit), Munoz (one hit) and Youngerman (one hit). Also, Bryan Tovar drove in a run with a RBI groundout in the fifth inning.
As for the pitching duties, Raul Garcia, Tucker and Roy Garcia combined to surrender four runs on eight hits in this game. They also teamed up for six strikeouts in this game
In the Wylie game, Kaufman scored one lone run via a solo homer to right field by Roy Garcia in the top of the third inning. Other hits in the game for Kaufman came from Tovar and Landon Stocks.
Against Mesquite Poteet, Kaufman’s best hitters were John Maldonado (two hits and one RBI), Tovar (one hit and one RBI), Tucker (one hit), and Soto (one hit and one RBI). Also, in this game, Stocks drove in a run with a RBI sacrifice fly to left field in the top of the first inning. Finally, Jansen Wheat scored a run for Kaufman via a passed ball in the top of the second inning.
In their final game of the tournament, Kaufman defeated WT White. In this game, Kaufman plated two runs in the third inning and two in the fourth. Key hitters in this game for Kaufman were Tucker (one hit and one RBI), Soto (one hit), Maldonado (one hit), Roy Garcia (one hit), Jansen Wheat (one hit), and Jerron Hudson (one hit). Also, Kaufman scored three more runs in this game via two passed balls and one wild pitch.
On the pitcher’s mound in this game, Kaufman’s Tovar and Tucker combined to surrender three runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
