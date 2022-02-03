The Crandall Pirates varsity boys basketball team is still right in the thick of the District 13-5A playoff hunt after they defeated Greenville (58-44) and West Mesquite (56-41) on Jan. 25 and Jan. 28 at Crandall High School and West Mesquite High School respectively.
With these victories, Crandall improves to 15-12 overall and 5-4 in District 13-5A play.
In the Greenville game, Crandall broke open a tight game with a late scoring run in the first half. Then, in the second half, the Pirates kept pouring it on as they secured the victory over the Lions.
Against West Mesquite, Crandall fell behind 23-15 in the late stages of the first half. But, the Pirates rallied as they dominated the second half to get this important win over the Wranglers.
Top players for Crandall in the Greenville game were as follows:
Eli Cannefax: 13 points.
Jason Orta: 13 points.
Blake Parrish: eight points.
Notable performers for Crandall in the West Mesquite game were as follows:
Cannefax: 14 points:
Ty Hurndon: 10 points.
Orta: nine points.
Pierce Corbo: four assists.
