The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team lost to Farmersville 49-39 in their season finale on Feb. 5. The girls won their Feb. 2 game vs. Quinlan Ford by forfeit.
The Lions finish their 2020-21 season with a record of 8-14 overall and 5-7 in District 13-4A play.
The four playoff teams in varsity girls’ basketball from District 13-4A this season are Sunnyvale, Terrell, Farmersville, and Caddo Mills.
