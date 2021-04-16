The Scurry-Rosser baseball team picked up two crucial victories last week over Rice High School (6-3) and Kemp High School (6-5) as they are attempting to fight their way back into playoff contention.
With these victories, the Wildcats are now 4-11-1 overall on the season and 3-5 in District 18-3A play.
In the Rice game on April 6, Scurry-Rosser was able to travel down that victory road thanks to a four run second inning and a two run third.
RBIs in this game for the Wildcats were produced by Cambren Ivy (RBI infield single in the second inning), Kaden Bradshaw (RBI single to right field in the second inning), and Aiden Richman (RBI bunt single in the third inning). Also, the Wildcats scored three additional runs in this game via two wild pitches and a passed ball respectively by Rice High School.
On the mound for Scurry-Rosser, the duo of Bradshaw and Cagle Peavy did some solid work. Bradshaw worked the first five innings of this game while surrendering two runs on eight hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Then, Peavy came on in relief and gave up one run on two hits over two innings with three strikeouts and zero walks.
Then, on April 9th in a tight game, Scurry-Rosser got the better of Kemp High School thanks to a last at bat walk off RBI infield single by Brayden Frazier.
This big hit by Frazier capped a great comeback by the Wildcats.
Kemp jumped out in front by scoring one run in the first inning and two in the second. These runs came home for Kemp via a RBI double to left, a RBI single to center, and a RBI infield single respectively. During this time, Scurry Rosser plated a run via a RBI single to right field in the bottom of the third inning by JD Martin. So, after two innings of play, Kemp was in front by a count of 3-1
Kemp would go on to increase their lead to 5-1 as they pushed across two more runs in the top of the fourth inning via a RBI sacrifice fly to right and a RBI infield single respectively.
At this point, Scurry-Rosser was down but definitely not out. The Wildcats would rally and score five runs over the final three innings to win this game. RBIs during this stretch for the Wildcats came from Peavy (RBI infield single in the fifth inning), and Zach Hutchins (RBI sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning). During this time, the Wildcats also got runs via a Kemp error and a wild pitch as well.
On the mound, a trio of pitchers for Scurry-Rosser battled hard in this game. Their efforts eventually led to a thrilling come back victory for the Wildcats. These pitchers – Christian Lopez, Hutchins, and Peavy – combined to surrender five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
