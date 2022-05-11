The Crandall Pirates 2022 baseball season came to a close due to a bi-district playoff series sweep by the state ranked Corsicana Tigers. This playoff series took place on May 6 through May 7 at Corsicana High School and Crandall High School respectively.
The results of the games in this series were as follows:
Game one: Corsicana High School, 3 Crandall 1.
Game two: Corsicana High School, 11 Crandall 0.
With this playoff series victory, Corsicana improves to 22-4-1 while Crandall finishes its season at 16-13-1.
In game one, Corsicana raced out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to an RBI infield single and an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball.
In the top of the third inning, Crandall did battle back to score a run on an RBI single to left field by Cole Hitt. So, now the score was 2-1 in favor of Corsicana. The other hit for Crandall in this game came from Landon Phillips on a single to center field in the top of the first inning.
Then, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Corsicana increased their lead to 3-1 via an RBI single to center field.
On the mound, Corsicana’s Zane Petty and Crandall’s Caden Nachtigall produced a strong pitcher’s duel. Petty pitched a complete game while surrendering just one run on two hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks. Nachtigall limited the high- powered Tigers to three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
In game two, the Tigers shut out the Pirates behind a strong complete game pitching performance from Brydan Hernandez. Hernandez went the distance while surrendering zero runs on just two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Offensively, Corsicana scored four runs in the first inning, five in the second, and two in the seventh on their way to victory.
Crandall’s two hits in this game came from Pierce Corbo and Phillips in the bottom of the seventh inning. Corbo and Phillips had an infield single and a single to right field respectively.
