In a battle of lions vs. lions, Kaufman emerged victorious over Ennis in team tennis on Aug. 6.
Kaufman won this team tennis battle by a count of 12 to 7, increasing their win streak to 3-0 on the season.
This is a significant road victory for Kaufman, according to Kaufman Head Tennis Coach Michael Lott. In recent years, Kaufman had only defeated Ennis once, and that was during a home match in 2018. So this victory in 2021 triggered quite the celebration for the Kaufman tennis team.
Overall, the Kaufman Lady Lion tennis team looked sharp as they were responsible for seven victories vs. Ennis.
Special congratulations goes out to the following Kaufman tennis players for winning both of their matches (singles and doubles) vs. Ennis: Jackie Rodriguez, Laisha Ochoa, Eli Frosch, Cody Hunter, and Beau Thompson.
Individually, Eli Frosch and Jackie Rodriguez were named dual MVP’s for winning some tough matches. The Heart Award was presented to Samantha Barrera for what Coach Lott described as “battling though adversity in a top match.” The Low Scorer honor went to Cody Hunter.
