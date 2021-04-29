The Kaufman baseball team won two big games over Sunnyvale (6-4) on April 20 and and Quinlan Ford (3-1) on April 26.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 17-8 overall and 8-2 in District 13-4A play.
Sunnyvale was a sleepy game until the end of the game. Going into the top of the seventh and final inning, the Lions had a rather comfortable 6-0 lead. But, then the Lions had to survive a last at bat offensive surge by Sunnyvale before securing a rather tight 6-4 victory.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman came from Landon Tucker (solo homer to center in the bottom of the first inning and a RBI infield single in the fourth inning) and Roy Garcia (RBI double to center field in the sixth inning). Also, the other three runs that Kaufman scored in this game came via Sunnyvale errors.
Then in the top of the seventh inning, Sunnyvale scored four runs which made things quite interesting. Then, with the score now 6-4 and two outs in the inning, the Raiders got the potential go ahead run to the plate. But, in the end, Kaufman got the final out and the victory thanks to a pop up to the short stop.
On the mound for Kaufman, John Maldonado pitched an excellent game as he went 6.1 innings while surrendering just one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Then, against Quinlan Ford, the trio of Landon Stocks, Raul Garcia, and Javier Garcia combined to pitch a no hitter for Kaufman with 17 strikeouts and three walks. The one run that they gave up in this game came home via a walk, an error, and a ground ball sequence in the fifth inning.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman were produced by Maldonado (RBI triple to right in the third inning), Tucker (RBI single to center in the third inning), and Roy Garcia (RBI bunt single in the sixth inning).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.