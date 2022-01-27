The Crandall Pirates boys basketball team split District 13-5A games with North Forney and Forney High School on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21 at Crandall High School and Forney High School respectively.
First, the Pirates defeated North Forney by a count of 55-53. Then, the Pirates lost to Forney High School by a score of 68-62.
After these results, Crandall’s record stands at 13-12 overall and 3-4 in District 13-5A play.
In the North Forney game, Crandall built a seemingly safe 51-43 lead late in the fourth quarter. But, the Pirates had to survive a late charge by the Falcons to get the victory.
In the Forney High School game, the Jackrabbits built a solid 17-point lead (56-39) through three quarters of action.
However, in the fourth quarter, Crandall made things very interesting by outscoring the Jackrabbits 23-12. In the end, Crandall’s furious rally fell just short and Forney emerged victorious.
Top players for Crandall in the North Forney game were as follows:
Da’Shawn Hall: 15 points.
Blake Parrish: 12 points.
Jason Orta: 10 points.
Notable performers for Crandall in the Forney High School game were as follows:
Eli Cannefax: 15 points.
Parrish: eight points.
Orta: eight points.
Jamonte Gordon-West: seven points.
Hall: six points.
Samuel Omosigho: six points.
