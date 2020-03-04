The Kaufman girls track team grabbed second place Friday at the Graham Knowles Relays at Pine Tree High School.
Ellie Galan assisted the Lions by finishing first in two events and being part of a team that placed second in another. Galan was the leader in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:07 and in the 1600 meters, finishing with a time of 5:38.
Galan also finished her part of the 1600 Relay with a time of 63.50, along with teammates Idally Acosta (66.20), Itzell Acosta (64.43) and Kathrine Elzner (65.72) to place second with a total time of 4:20.1.
Other Kaufman athletes were able to place within the top three of their respected events. Elzner finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 64.78. Sabree Stubbs placed third in the discus with a distance of 100-feet 8-inches.
Alondra Campa came away Friday with a pair of third-place finishes in the 1600 meter (5:53) and the 800 meter (2:35).
In the 300 Hurdles, Taylor Sandberg finished third with a time of 52.45, and Marizit Puente finished third in the Pole Vault with a height of 8 feet 6 inches.
Kaufman will compete again at the Meet of Champions this Friday at Lancaster High School.
