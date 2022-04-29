The Kemp Yellow Jacket baseball team split District 18-3A games versus Rice High School and Malakoff on April 19 and April 23 at Kemp High School and Malakoff High School respectively.
Kemp defeated Rice High School by a count of 12-2. Then, Malakoff shut out Kemp by a score of 5-0.
With these results, Kemp’s record now stands at 8-15-1 overall and 7-5 in District 18-3A play.
In the Rice game, Kemp’s offense was firing on all cylinders. Top hitters for Kemp in the Rice game were Laramie Greathouse (three hits, three runs scored, two RBIs one stolen base and one walk), Zach Dunn (two hits, two runs scored, and three RBIs), Hayden Stevenson (one hit, one run scored, three RBIs, and one walk), and Clayton Brown (one hit, two runs scored, and one walk).
On the mound, Halen Cromer was the winning pitcher as he worked five solid innings while surrendering one run on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
In the Malakoff game, the Tigers defeated the Yellow Jackets by taking advantage of five Kemp errors which set up all of their runs.
Despite the loss, on the mound, Kemp got some good pitching from Brayden Gibbons (five unearned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk in four innings of work) and Daylon McIntosh (zero runs allowed on one hit with one strikeout and one walk in almost two innings of work).
Notable hitters in the Malakoff game for Kemp were McIntosh (one hit) and Josh Davis (two hits).
Through April 23, the District 18-3A baseball standings look this way: Corsicana Mildred (10-2), Scurry-Rosser (8-4), Kemp (7-5), Malakoff (7-5), Palmer (6-6), and Eustace (6-6).
