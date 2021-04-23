he Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat softball team suffered losses to Malakoff (12-2) and Eustace (9-7) on April 13 and April 19 respectively.
With these losses, Scurry-Rosser is now 10-12 overall on the season and 4-8 in District 18-3A play.
Going into the bottom of the fifth inning of the Malakoff game, the Wildcats found themselves trailing by the slim margin of 3-2. This game appeared to be up for grabs. But in that bottom of the fifth inning, Malakoff exploded for eight runs. When this offensive surge was over, Malakoff led 11-2. The Lady Tigers would eventually win this game by a count of 12-2. This game was called after the bottom of the sixth inning due to the UIL Run Rule.
An RBI in this game for Scurry-Rosser was created by Emma Hitt (RBI infield single in the fifth inning). The other run that Scurry-Rosser scored in this game came via a Malakoff error in the fourth inning.
Against Eustace, the Lady Wildcats saw the Lady Bulldogs build an early 6-0 lead. At this point it looked like it was going to be an easy victory for Eustace.
However, to their credit, the Lady Wildcats refused to quit and they proceeded to claw their way back into the game. First, Lanie Taliaferro smacked a two-run homer to center in the bottom of the fourth inning which trimmed Eustace’s lead to 6-2.
Eustace seemed to regroup in the top of the fifth inning when they plated two more runs to push their lead to 8-2. They Lady Bulldogs would ultimately score one final run during this game in the top of the seventh inning.
But, Scurry-Rosser would not go down easy though as they scored one run in the fifth inning, two in the sixth, and two in the seventh. RBIs during this time for the Lady Wildcats were produced by Kenzie Smith (RBI single to center field in the fifth inning), Azlan Grucholski (RBI ground out in the sixth inning), and Macy Orman (RBI single to center in the sixth inning). The two runs that Scurry-Rosser scored in the bottom of the seventh came via a Eustace error.
This late rally by Scurry-Rosser was exciting, but in the end Eustace hung on for the victory.
