The Crandall Lady Pirates softball team routed Greenville High School by a count of 14-2 in the District 13-5A opener for both teams on March 7 at Greenville High School.
With this victory, Crandall improves to 6-9 overall and 1-0 in District 13-5A play.
In this game, Crandall scored eight runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the third, and one in the fourth. Note: This game was called after the completion of the fifth inning due to the UIL run rule.
Top hitters in this game for Crandall were Jodie Epperson (one hit and one RBI), Taylor Smith (two hits and one RBI), Preslee Spivey (two hits and one RBI), Karmyn Bass (three hits and three RBIs), Melynnie Warren (three hits and two RBIs), and McKinley Hankins (one hit and two RBIs).
In the pitching circle, Kaylee White and Arissah Yanez combined to surrender just two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
