Crandall runner wins local cross country meet

Austyn Booth motored to a fast finish in Saturday’s Crandall Pirate Cross County Invitational, winning the 5K race with a time of 17:16.06. Overall, the boys team took third at the meet with 95 points, behind Wills Point, which took the team title, and Cristo Rey Dallas in second place.
Logan Moffitt also scored in the top 10 for the Pirate boys, taking eighth with a time of 17:51.58. Next in for the team was Sebastian Valdez, 28th, with a time of 19:02.45. Elijah Richie was 30th with 19:30.49, and Brayden Wagner was 32nd with 19:43.27. Seth Strawther placed 35th with a time of 19:52.34, and right behind him was Xavier Heard in 36th at 20:00.49.
The other local runner who placed in the boys’ competition was Scurry-Rosser’s Robert Huffman, who came in 49th with 21:06.73.
In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, the Pirates scored an impressive 3-4-5 finish, led by Maddie Cox at 14:01.33 for third. Scarlett Perez was close behind at 4:12.55, and Reyna Vargas took fifth with 14:54.71. That was enough for Crandall to take second place in the team standings with 52 points, just behind Sunnyvale’s winning 50 points.
Tatum West cracked the top 20, taking 18th place with a time of 16:10.69. Cameron Cary was 24th at 16:29.36, Jada Carson took 38th with 17:16.47, and Elizabeth Chapman captured 44th place in 17:52.47.
Next up in cross country on Saturday, Sept. 21, Crandall hits the road for Canton for the Running Eagles meet, while Kaufman and Scurry-Rosser head to the Ennis Invitational.
