The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team registered two important District 14-4A victories over Sunnyvale (40-39) and Quinlan Ford (76-28) on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 at Kaufman High School and Quinlan Ford High School respectively.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 6-16 overall and 2-1 in District 14-4A play.
Through three quarters of play in the Sunnyvale game, Kaufman was seemingly in control with a seven-point lead at 29-22. However, Sunnyvale rallied behind a 17-8 fourth quarter run to take a 39-37 lead with just seconds left in the game. Now, with the game on the line, Kaufman’s Drew Page became the hero as he connected on a dramatic and game winning three-point shot. Final Score: Kaufman 40 Sunnyvale 39.
In the Quinlan Ford game, Kaufman dominated as they won easily in a rout. The Lions were on fire from behind the three-point arc. Against the Panthers, the Lions connected on 16 three-point shots. They built up a 33-13 halftime lead. From there, they never looked back on their way to victory.
Top players for Kaufman in the Sunnyvale game were as follows:
Tacameron Adams: 11 points.
Bronson Chavez: seven points.
Key players for Kaufman in the Quinlan Ford game were as follows:
Noah Glick: 19 points-- 15 of his points came on five three-point shots.
Page: 19 points—he had a perfect shooting night from the floor as he connected on all seven of his shots. Also, 15 of his points came via five three-point shots.
Mason Seabolt: 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Kylevon Morrow: six assists.
