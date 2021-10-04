The Scurry Rosser Lady Cat volleyball team swept both Blooming Grove and Mildred in straight sets on Sept. 21 and Sept. 24.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 20-4 overall and 5-0 in District 18-3A play.
In their 25-14, 25-9, and 25-18 victory over Blooming Grove, Scurry-Rosser’s best performances were played by Hannah Word (10 kills and seven digs), Emily Story (10 kills and 14 digs), Lily Drake (five kills), Ryley Taylor (five kills and 10 digs), Chloe Fisher (seven digs), and Becca Jestis (31 assists).
Then,Scurry-Rosser took down Mildred by the score of 25-16, 25-9, and 25-10. The Lady Cats were led in this match by Fisher (nine digs and seven serves received), Story (12 Kills an 17 digs), Jestis (four service aces and 36 assists), Drake (six kills), and Word (11 kills).
