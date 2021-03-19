In the District 18-3A opener for both teams on March 9, Corsicana Mildred proved to be too much for the Scurry-Rosser softball team to handle as the Lady Eagles rolled past the Lady Wildcats by a count of 14-3.
With the loss, Scurry-Rosser falls to 6-5 overall and 0-1 in District 18-3A play.
In the top of the first inning, Mildred scored two runs due in large part to two Scurry-Rosser errors. However, Scurry-Rosser plated a run in the bottom of the third inning via an RBI single to right field by Emma Hitt. After the third inning, Mildred was in front by a count of 2-1.
Going into the top of the fifth inning, the score still stood at 2-1 in favor of Mildred. During the final three innings of this game, the Lady Eagles’ offense erupted for 12 runs, which helped them pull away for the victory.
Other RBIs in this game for Scurry-Rosser were produced by Emmalee Phillips (RBI groundout in the fifth inning) and Lanie Taliaferro (RBI single to center in the sixth inning).
Then on March 12, Scurry-Rosser bounced back in a big way with a 11-1 victory over Rice High School.
With this victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 7-5 overall and 1-1 in District 18-3A play.
In this game, Scurry-Rosser’s offense came out on fire as they scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
RBIs in this game for the Lady Wildcats were driven in by Kenzie Smith (RBI single to left in the top of the first inning, RBI sacrifice fly to center in the fourth inning, and RBI sacrifice fly to center in the fifth inning), Azlan Grucholski (RBI infield single in the first inning and RBI double to left in the fifth inning), Chloe Sims (RBI sacrifice fly in the second inning), Rindy Koleszar (RBI groundout in the third inning), Hitt (RBI double to left in the fourth inning and RBI triple to right in the fifth inning), Hannah Pechal (RBI single to center in the fourth inning), and Makenna Bragg (RBI sacrifice fly to center in the fourth inning).
This game was called after the bottom of the fifth inning due to the UIL Run Rule.
In the pitching circle, Grucholski tossed five full innings while surrendering just one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
