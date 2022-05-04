The Kemp Yellow Jacket baseball team finished their regular season with a victory over Palmer (15-11) and a loss to Corsicana Mildred (4-3) on April 26 and April 29 at Palmer High School and Kemp High School respectively.
With these results, Kemp’s record stands at 9-16-1 overall and 8-6 in District 18-3A play.
The game against Palmer was a wild one with both teams hitting the ball well.
Top hitters for Kemp in the Palmer game were Brayden Gibbons (two hits, two RBIs, and three runs scored), Halen Cromer (four hits, one RBI, two stolen bases, and two runs scored), Jack Cantrell (two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored), and Hayden Stevenson (one hit, three RBIs, one stolen base and one run scored).
On the mound, Laramie Greathouse got the win in relief as he worked two plus shutout innings while surrendering zero hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
In the Mildred game, notable hitters for Kemp were Gibbons (three hits and one run scored), Cromer (one hit, one RBI, and one run scored), Cantrell (one hit), Stevenson (one hit and one RBI), and Clayton Brown (one hit and one run scored).
The baseball playoff teams out of District 18-3A this year are Corsicana Mildred (12-2), Scurry-Rosser (9-5), Kemp (8-6), and Malakoff (8-6).
