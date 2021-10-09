The young and inexperienced Scurry-Rosser cross country team competed at the Do it for Dom Eustace Invitational Meet on Sept. 30.
Individually, at this meet, the best result for the Lady Cats was turned in by freshman Addison Truly, who finished 12th overall in a time of 13:32.
Another notable result for the Lady Cats at this meet was produced by freshman Kate Whitsitt (50th place overall in a new personal best record time of 15:06).
In the varsity boys division at this meet, Scurry-Rosser sophomore George Hensley led the way for his team with a 32nd place finish in a time of 19:57.
Another noteworthy performance at this meet for Surry-Rosser was produced by sophomore Nolan Tubbs (56th place overall in a time of 20:55).
