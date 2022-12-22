The Kaufman Lions boys basketball team split non-district games with Mabank and Van Alstyne on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16. Kaufman defeated Mabank (47-42). However, Van
Alstyne topped Kaufman (64-52).
With these results, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 3-13.
Top players for Kaufman in the Mabank game were as follows:
DK Jones: 15 points and six assists.
Mason Seabolt: 10 points.
Drew Page: nine points and five rebounds.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Van Alstyne game were as follows:
Jones: 15 points and eight assists.
Noah Glick: 11 points.
Seabolt: nine points.
Tacameron Adams: eight points, six rebounds, and five blocked shots.
