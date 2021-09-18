The Scurry-Rosser varsity cross country teams made their biggest splash of the season so far at the Crandall Pirate Invitational Meet on Sept. 11.
The Wildcat boys won the team title – and the Lady Cats finished second – in their respective divisions at the Crandall Invitational.
The Wildcats boys produced a fantastic team point total of 16 points, which is one point away from a perfect score. The Lady Cats registered a strong team point total of 38 points.
Individually, Scurry-Rosser was led at this meet by top 10 finishers and medalists George Hensley (second place in a time of 20:48), Nolan Tubbs (third place in a time of 21:37), Ben Zeleta (fourth place in a time of 21:43), Simon Zeleta (sixth place in a time of 22:46), and Cole Hartzel (eight place in a time of 23:15).
Addison Truly led the Wildcats by taking first place overall with a time of 14:40. Also placing for SRHS were Kate Whitsitt (fourth place in a time of 15:59, Kayla Duncan (12th in a time of 18:15), Icelyn Lopez (13th in a time of 19:00), and Reagan Kinsey (14th in a time of 19:11).
The Scurry-Rosser cross country teams will run next at the Ennis Lion Den Invitational Meet on Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.