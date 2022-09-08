The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats volleyball team split non-district matches versus Neches High School and Wills Point on Aug. 30 an Sept. 2 respectively. Both of these matches were played at Scurry-Rosser High School.
Neches High School defeated Scurry-Rosser in four sets by a count of 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, and 25-20.. Then, Scurry-Rosser won their match versus Wills Point in straight sets by a count of 25-17, 25-21, and 25-18.
