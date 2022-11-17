The Crandall Pirates football team won a bi-district playoff thriller by a count of 48-47 over the Marshall Mavericks on Nov. 11 at Marshal High School.
With the win, Crandall improves to 9-2 overall on the season. Marshall sees their season end at 6-5.
Marshall scored first in the opening quarter via a 62-yard touchdown run. So, Marshall led 7-0.
Crandall came back to tie the game at 7-all thanks to a 22-yard scoring strike from Luke Moffitt to Sammy Omosigho.
After a Marshall punt, Crandall marched for another touchdown. The touchdown came on a 25-yard scoring strike from Moffitt to Josh Smith. So, now Crandall was in front by a count of 14-7.
A little later, another Marshall punt gave Crandall the ball again. Crandall went on another touchdown drive to take a 21-7 lead on a 30-yard scoring pass from Moffitt to Chris Abron.
Marshall responded with a four-yard touchdown
run to cut Crandall’s lead to 21-14.
Crandall increased their lead to 28-14 thanks to a 33-yard scoring pass from Moffitt to Smith.
For Marshall, a six-yard touchdown run made the score 28-21.
But, Crandall answered back with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Moffitt to AJ Mayfield which made the score 35-21 in favor of Crandall.
However, Marshall fought back again with a one-yard touchdown run. Note: The extra point kick after this touchdown was no good, thus leaving the score at 35-27 for Crandall.
Right before halftime, Crandall scored again to push the Pirates lead to 41-27. The touchdown came on a 37-yard scoring strike from Moffitt to Omosigho. On this touchdown play. Omosigho had several Marshall players hanging on to him, but he found a way to get into the end zone. After this touchdown, a two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful for Crandall.
At halftime, Crandall led 41-27.
In the second half, Marshall scored 20 straight points to take a 47-41 lead. The points came on touchdown runs that covered 22, 18, and nine yards respectively.
However, after a key defensive stop, Crandall had one last drive. The Pirates made the most of it as they marched some 73 yards for what would turn out to be the winning touchdown. The touchdown came on a three-yard run by Moffitt. Another key play on this drive was a 11-yard pass for a first down from Moffitt to Mayfield during a fourth down sequence. With the season on the line, Crandall came up big under pressure.
After Moffitt’s touchdown run, Brandon Perez calmly booted through the extra point to give Crandall the lead at 48-47 with about two minutes left in the game.
But, Marshall came right back as they moved the ball inside Crandall’s 10-yard line. Crandall’s defense rose up to the challenge and made some critical stops when they needed to most. Then, with the ball on the two-yard line, Marshall could not get off one last play before time expired. So, Crandall survived in this memorable playoff game.
The final score in this game was Crandall 48 Marshall 47.
Offensively, the stars of the game for Crandall were as follows:
Moffitt: 14 of 25 passing for 324 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He also ran the ball 13 times for 108 yards and one touchdown.
Abron: 17 carries for 105 yards. He also had two receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown.
Andrew Anderson: five carries for 42 yards.
Omosigho: three receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Smith: three receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Mayfield: two receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.
It should be noted that Marshall’s J.Q. Davis had 39 carries for 236 yards and five touchdowns in this game.
The Crandall Pirates football team will next play the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars in the area playoff round on Nov. 18 at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie. The kickoff time is set for 7 p.m.
