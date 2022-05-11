The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team saw their strong 2022 season come to an end when the Whitney Wildcats won a bi-district playoff series between the two teams by a count of two games to one. This playoff series took place on May 6 through May 7 at Whitney High School and Scurry-Rosser High School respectively.
The results of the games in this series were as follows:
Game one: Scurry-Rosser 5, Whitney 2.
Game two: Whitney 9, Scurry-Rosser 2.
Game three: Whitney 2, Scurry-Rosser 1.
With this playoff series victory, Whitney improves to 17-10 overall while Scurry-Rosser’s finishes its 2022 season at 16-9.
In game one, Whitney took an early 2-0 lead due to scoring single runs in the second and third innings.
However, in the top of the fifth inning, Scurry-Rosser’s offense roared to life as they scored five runs to build a 5-2 lead. From there, Scurry-Rosser went on to get the victory.
RBIs in this game for Scurry-Rosser were produced by Lincoln Wagner (one hit and one RBI), Zach Hutchins (two hits and one RBI), Kayden Bradshaw (two hits and one RBI), Cole Hartzel (three hits and one RBI), and Cagle Peavy (one hit and one RBI).
On the mound, Bradshaw was credited as the winning pitcher as he worked six full innings while surrendering just two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
In game two, Whitney bounced back to even the series.
Whitney built up a 6-1 lead after two full innings of play in this game. From there, they never looked back on their way to victory. Whitney increased their lead with three runs in the late innings.
For Scurry-Rosser, their runs in this game came in the bottom of the first inning and in the bottom of the seventh inning respectively.
Notable hitters in this game for Scurry-Rosser were Wagner (one hit), Bradshaw (two hits), Aidan Richman (one hit and one RBI), and Noah Norris (one hit).
On the mound for Whitney, Brendon Aguirre pitched a complete game while surrendering two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
In game three, Whitney got just enough offense as they scored two runs in the top of the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Scurry-Rosser plated a run in the bottom of the third inning to trim the deficit to 2-1.
But, over the last four innings of this game, Whitney held Scurry-Rosser scoreless to ultimately win the game and the series.
On the mound for Whitney, Jaxon Montgomery and Mason Seely teamed up effectively to limit Scurry-Rosser to one run on eight hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
For Scurry-Rosser, Wagner had a strong performance as he worked six full innings while surrendering two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
