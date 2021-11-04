Led by their explosive and lethal offense, the Crandall Pirates football team pulled away in the second half to win a key road District 8-5A Division II game over Corsicana High School by a count of 63-40 on Oct. 29.
This victory was crucial for Crandall in connection with the district’s playoff picture. This victory gives the Pirates the inside track to the final playoff spot from the district heading into the final week of the regular season.
With this victory, Crandall improves to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in District play. Corsicana falls to 6-3 and 3-3 respectively.
At halftime, Crandall led by the narrow score of 36-33. But, then in the second half, Crandall’s offense roared to life.
In the second half, Crandall outscored Corsicana 27-7 to pull away for the victory. Crandall’s defense should be applauded for making some key stops in the second half as well.
Top players in this game for Crandall were as follows:
Chris Abron: 22 carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
Andrew Anderson: 12 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown.
Jamonte Gordon West: 10 of 16 passing for 172 yards and one touchdown/ one reception for four yards and one touchdown.
Josh Smith: three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Luke Moffitt: four receptions for 75 yards/ two of two passing for five yards and two touchdowns.
Samuel Omosigho: 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Crandall will host Greenville High School on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.