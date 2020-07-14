The Kaufman Lions Club hosted a shortened four-week youth baseball season this year due to the COVID-19 virus. One player and one coach tested positive for the virus during the season, but players and coaches said they still had a good time being outside. This is the 73rd year the Lions have organized the local baseball league.
Kaufman Lions baseball finishes shortened season
Melanie Mazur Herald publisher
