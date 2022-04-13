Both Kaufman boys doubles teams advanced from regionals to the UIL state contest on April 12.
After a long day of game play on April 11, the teams of Eli Frosch, Cody Hunter and Cristian Gutierrez, Kayden Lengacher both advanced to the finals round on April 12. Both teams played each other in the finals round, the team of Gutierrez and Lengacher won to take first place. Frosch and Hunter received second place and also move on alongside their teammates.
The state contest is set to be played later this month in San Antonio.
