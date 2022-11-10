In the regular season finale for both teams, the Community Braves football team defeated the Kaufman Lions by a count of 21-14 on Nov. 3 at Community High School.
With the win, Community improves to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in district play. Kaufman falls to 7-3 and 3-2.
Note: The football playoff teams out of Kaufman’s district this season are Anna, Kaufman, Sulphur Springs, and Community.
In this game, Kaufman took an early 7-0 lead when the Lions blocked a punt in the first quarter and Jordan Nalls returned the football for a touchdown at the 3:25 mark.
Community responded with a long and methodical drive for a touchdown. The touchdown came on a one-yard pass at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter. Now, the score was tied at 7-all.
Then, Kaufman answered with a strong touchdown drive to retake the lead at 14-7. The touchdown came on a well-executed 25-yard screen pass from Ty Burleson to Braxton Garmon.
At halftime, Kaufman led 14-7.
In the second half, Community got their Wing T offense going and the Braves really took control of the game. The Braves’ attacking style defense put the clamps on Kaufman’s offense in the second half as well. Kaufman competed to the end, but Community emerged victorious.
At the start of the third quarter, Community put together a two-play touchdown drive which tied the game at 14-all. The key play on the drive was a wide receiver pass connection that covered some 63 yards. On the next play, Community put the ball into the end zone thanks to a 12-yard scoring run.
Late in the third quarter, Community’s defense got tough and made a goal line stand that changed the momentum in this game. After the goal line stand, Community began what would be a game winning 96-yard touchdown drive. The drive was completed via a 68-yard touchdown pass. This touchdown gave Community a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
Community’s defense also made another goal line stand in the first quarter. In this game, Community made all the big plays when it mattered most to get the victory.
Overall in this game, Community’s Wing T offense produced 444 yards. (292 passing and 152 rushing).
For Kaufman, the top offensive players in this game were as follows:
Garmon: 15 carries for 101 yards. Garmon also had three receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.
Burleson: eight of 12 passing for 125 yards and one touchdown.
Kylevon Morrow: two receptions for 30 yards. Morrow also had seven carries for 28 yards.
Dalys Chandler: one carry for 12 yards.
Mason Seabolt: one reception for 18 yards.
Hayden Robbins: one receptions for 15 yards.
The defensive leaders in this game for Kaufman were as follows:
Nalls: 10 tackles, one pass break up, and one blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
Will Bowers: five tackles, two quarterback pressures, and one sack.
Pate Bowers: three tackles.
Devon Morrell: five tackles. And one quarterback pressure.
Issac Leija: four tackles and four quarterback pressures.
Corbin Prestridge: five tackles.
Eddie Reyes: three tackles.
Kaleb Lewis: two tackles and one pass break up.
Taton Hicks: one tackle and one quarterback pressure.
Kaufman is scheduled to play Wilmer Hutchins in the bi-district playoff round on Nov. 11 at EH Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. Kickoff time is set for 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.