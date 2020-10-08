Ellie Galan led the Kaufman cross-country girls to a team win Oct. 1 as she won the race with a time of 14:03.Other noteworthy performances for the girls were turned in by Alondra Campos (second place with a time of 14:30), Barbara Ruiz (fourth with 14:52), Jocelyne Sanchez (sixth at 15:17), Sloan Wilson (ninth in a time of 15:41), Jaira Garcia (16thwith a time of 16:07), and Madison Thurston (24that 16:53). Galan, Campos, Ruiz, Sanchez, and Wilson were awarded medals in recognition of their top 10 finishes in this race. On the boys' side, Edwin Rivera finished second overall with a time of 18:42. Other notable efforts for the Lions at this meet were produced by Yahir Flores (ninth in a time of 19:48), James Rayas (10thin a time of 19:49), Adan Gutierrez (14thin a time of 20:13), and Edward Rivera, 41stat 22:10.The Lions hit the road on Friday to attend the Waxahachie Invitational.
Lion girls win Lindale cross country meet
- By Michael Morrill Herald Reporter
