The Kaufman Lion tennis team scored knockout victories over fellow state-ranked teams from Gatesville and Groesbeck High Schools on Aug. 28. This dual match took place at Groesbeck High School.
In smashing wins, Kaufman defeated Groesbeck by a count of 18-1, then the Lions took down Gatesville by a count of 15-4.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 11-1 overall on the season.
In the Groesbeck matchup, Kaufman used a business-like approach as they dismantled the Goats by a count of 18-1.
In the doubles matches, headline winning performances for Kaufman were turned in by the teams of Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher (4-1 and 4-0), Eli Frosch and Cody Hunter (4-2 and 4-1), Phoenix Johnson and Connor Hubbert (4-0 and 4-0), Amanda Hasbell and Samantha Barrera (4-0 and 4-0), Jackie Rodriguez and Laisha 0choa (4-2 and 4-2), and Tabatha Morales and Jadidiah Sandoval (8-0).
In singles play, noteworthy winning performances for Kaufman were produced by Frosch (4-1 and 4-1), Gutierrez (4-1, 2-4, and 10-0) Lengacher (4-0 and 4-0), Hasbell (5-4 (8-1) and 4-2), Ochoa (4-0 and 4-1), and Natalya Morales (4-1, 0-4 and 10-8).
In the battle against Gatesville, the Kaufman boys looked sharp as they won all the big matches. The girls had some struggles in their matches, but in the end, they righted the ship and captured some key victories as well.
Overall, Frosch won the Heart Award as he fought back to win his very tough singles match vs. Gatesville by a count of 9-8 (8-6). Hunter captured the Low Scorer Award while Vanessa Chavez and Beau Thompson secured the MVP awards.
