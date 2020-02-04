The Kaufman Tennis Team participated in the Waxahachie Tennis Tournament on Jan. 30 and the Rockwall Frozen Ball Tournament on Jan. 31. Many members of the junior varsity and varsity squads returned home with some well-deserved hardware in hand.
In singles play on Thursday, Jan. 30, Vicente Sipriano placed second for the boys. On the girls’ side, Laisha Ochoa finished second and Esther Barker won consolation. Kaufman took both first and second in the boys doubles division with Conner Mays and Kayden Lengacher defeating teammates Marco Guel and Jacob Reschke in the finals.
Mixed-doubles was also dominated by Kaufman, with teammates Brayan Martinez and Amanda Hasbell defeating Matthew Brough and Samantha Barrera to take home both first and second place medals.
On Friday in Rockwall, varsity team members Makayla Mays and Jackie Rodriguez finished in second place in the girls doubles. Carlos Nunez and Cody Hunter placed fourth in boys doubles and Christian Guitierrez was defeated in the consolation final.
Tennis fans can get updates about Kaufman High School Tennis teams by following their active Twitter account @KaufmanTennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.