Thanks to a strong second half scoring surge, the Crandall Pirate football team was able to demolish the North Forney Falcons in front of their home fans by a score of 71-43 on Sept. 24.
With this victory, Crandall improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District play while North Forney falls to 1-4 and 0-2.
After a back-and-forth first half of action, North Forney led in this game by the count of 27-26 at halftime. But in the second half, Crandall outscored North Forney by the count of 45-16 to ultimately win in a blowout fashion.
Top performers for Crandall in this game were Jamonte Gordon-West (12 of 19 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns/26 rushing yards and one touchdown), Chris Abron (29 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns), Andrew Anderson (14 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown), Luke Moffitt (three receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown), and Samuel Omosigho (six receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown).
Overall, Crandall gained 591 yards on offense in this game (288 passing and 303 rushing).
Next up, Crandall will play the Forney Jackrabbits at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Forney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.