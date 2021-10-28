In an intense regional quarterfinal playoff matchup, the Wills Point Tiger tennis team edged past Kaufman by the narrow score of 10-9 on Oct. 18 at Forney High School.
With this loss, Kaufman sees their strong 2021 team tennis season end with an overall record of 21-2. Note: Wills Point will represent Class 4A Region II at the State Final Four Tournament on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 at Texas A&M University. Wills Point’s road to the State Final Four includes victories over Terrell, Kilgore, Kaufman, Anna, and Lindale.
In the regional quarterfinal matchup, Kaufman got off to a slow start as they fell behind 5-2 in the doubles portion of the competition.
However, in singles action, Kaufman won seven matches to make things quite interesting. But, in the end, Wills Point emerged victorious.
Some of the noteworthy performers for Kaufman in this playoff matchup were as follows:
Cristian Gutierrez: won in doubles with partner Kayden Lengacher and singles.
Kayden Lengacher: won in doubles with partner Cristian Gutierrez and singles.
Vanessa Chavez/Beau Thompson: won together in mixed doubles and separately in singles.
Cody Hunter: won in singles.
Jackie Rodriguez: won in singles.
Laisha Ochoa: won in singles.
