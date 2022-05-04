Scurry-Rosser junior, Atleigh Swann is headed to the UIL state track and field meet in Austin. The Class 3A events at the state meet are scheduled to take place on May 12.
Swann earned an invitation to the state meet thanks to an impressive regional meet performance. The Class 3A Region IIII track and field meet took place on April 29 through April 30 at Waco Midway High School.
In the regional meet girls high jump competition, Swann cleared a personal best height of 5’4”. This personal best jump for her was the best third place effort among all of the regional meet competition in the high jump event. Earning Swann the title of “state meet wildcard” in the girls high jump.
Other notable performances for the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats at the Class 3A Region III track and field meet were turned in by the following athletes:
Varsity girls:
Rylee Gray: eighth place in the shot put (33’10.75”).
Addison Truly: 14th place in the 800 meters (2:42.11).
Varsity boys:
Wyatt Bussey: eighth place in the shot put (43’5.5”).
Ralph Miller 14th place in the high jump (5’10”).
The UIL State Track and Field Meet is scheduled to take place on May 12 through May 14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
