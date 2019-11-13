Kaufman Cross Country runners compete in state meet

The Kaufman High School boys cross country team and two individual girls from the girls team competed at the state meet on Saturday. This appearance marked the 12th consecutive time runners from the Kaufman teams have advanced to state.
The boys team placed 11th overall with five of the seven runners setting new personal records. Christian Rivera and Jeb Williamson earned Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas All-State honors for their performances.
On the girls’ side, Alondra Campa placed 55th and Ellie Galan set a new personal record to place 17th and earn Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas All-State honors, as well.
