Ladies, start your engines, the Kaufman Lady Lion varsity volleyball team’s 2021 season is underway.
On Aug. 10, Kaufman took part in a dual match with Lindale and Midlothian Heritage. Against Lindale, Kaufman won in straight sets by a count of 25-13, 25-20, and 25-20. Then Midlothian Heritage defeated Kaufman in straight sets. The set scores in this match were 25-10, 25-18, and 25-13.
This past weekend on Aug. 13 and 14, Kaufman participated in the Tex-Fest Tournament at Wimberley High School.
The results of the matches that the Lady Lions played in this tournament are as follows.
New Braunfels Christian Academy defeated Kaufman in straight sets by a count of 25-23 and 25-21.
Longview Spring Hill defeated Kaufman in three sets by a count of 21-25, 25-20, and 25-20.
Lake Dallas defeated Kaufman in three sets by a count of 18-25, 25-21, and 25-15.
Kaufman defeated Comfort High School in straight sets, followed by Glen Rose defeating Kaufman in straight sets. Set scores were not available for these matches.
In the third-place game of the bronze bracket, Kaufman defeated Canton in three sets.
Finally, on Aug. 17, Kaufman squared off against Rains High School from Emory. When this match was over, Rains had emerged victorious in four sets by a count of 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19.
After this Emory Rains match, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 3-6.
