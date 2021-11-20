The Kaufman Lions varsity tennis team won their annual Fall Festival Tournament on Nov. 12 at Kaufman High School.
Overall, Kaufman scored 140 points in the tournament to earn the first-place trophy.
Schools in attendance at this tournament were Kaufman, Forney High School, North Forney, Crandall, Red Oak, Sulphur Springs, Alvarado, and Cedar Hill.
Top results for Kaufman at this tournament were taken by the following players:
Eli Frosch: first place in boys singles division.
Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher: first place in boys doubles division.
Laisha Ochoa and Tabatha Morales: first place in girls doubles division.
Amanda Hasbell and Samantha Barrera: second place in girls doubles division.
Cody Hunter and Jackie Rodriguez: first place in mixed doubles division.
Phoenix Johnson and Vanessa Chavez: second place in mixed doubles division.
