Thanks to the combination of a powerful running game and a strong defensive effort, the Kaufman Lion football team rolled past Carrolton Ranchview by a count of 56-6 on Friday evening.
With the win, Kaufman improves to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in district play. Carrolton Ranchview falls to 0-4 and 0-2 respectively.
By halftime, Kaufman had built an insurmountable 42-0 lead. From there, they coasted home for the victory.
In this game, Kaufman’s top offensive performer was sophomore runningback Braxton Garmon. He carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Other notable contributors for Kaufman in their offensive ground game assault were LaDamian Bailey (eight carries for 55 yards and one touchdown), Delzan Daniels (11 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown), and Darius McGee (four carries for 44 yards and one touchdown). Overall, Kaufman ran the ball for a grand total of 347 yards.
It should be noted that Bailey threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kyndall Trudeau in this game as well. For the game, he completed five of 11 passes for 35 yards.
The defensive standouts in this game for Kaufman were Carlos Ramirez (5 tackles), Mason Ashton (3.5 tackles), Jacob Nalls (2.5 tackles), Andrew Reven (2 tackles), Kason Alexander (1 dace), Caleb Longnecker (1.5 tackles), Aundrea Freeman (1.5 tackles), and Braxton Garmon (2 tackles). For the game, Kaufman’s defense limited Ranchview to a grand total of 50 yards (41 yards passing and 9 yards rushing). They also recovered two Ranchview fumbles in this game as well.
“Again, every win is a good win and this one is no different,” Kaufman Head Football Coach Jeramy Burleson said. “This team wasn’t as strong as the teams we played in the preseason and that is why we choose to play tough teams in the preseason. We believe it gets us ready to win the games we are supposed to win. The guys played with heart as always and executed the game plan about as well as they could have. We are proud of the guys for their effort and I am proud of the coaching staff for preparing them for victory. We are 2-0 in district, and that is the only thing that matters right now. We have a big one this week with the Terrell Tigers just up the road. It doesn’t matter how good each team is or what the records are for each team heading into this rivalry game. It is always a tough four quarters battle and we expect it to be no different this time around. We will prepare them as best we can. Our goal is to go 3-0 in District Play. Go Lions!!!
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total
Kaufman 14 28 14 0 56
Ranchview 0 6 0 0 6
Game Stats
Kaufman Ranchview
1st Downs 20 1
Rushing 49-347 9
Passing 52 41
Total Yards 399 50
Turnovers 0 2
Individual Leaders for Kaufman
Rushing: Braxton Garmon 13 carries for 117 yards and 3 TD, La’Damian Bailey 8 carries for 55 yards and 1 TD, Delzan Daniels 11 carries for 75 yards and 1 TD, and Darius McGee 4 carries for 44 yards and 1 TD.
Passing: La’Damian Bailey 5 of 11 for 35 yards and 1 TD and Derek Clamon 1 of 1 for 17 yards.
Receiving: Kyndall Trudeau 1 reception for 18 yards and 1 TD.
