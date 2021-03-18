On March 11, the Kaufman varsity track teams posted some outstanding results at the Mount Pleasant Tiger Relays.
Overall, the Lady Lions placed second in the team standings with 128.5 points. The Kaufman boys placed fourth in the team standings with 85 points.
Schools that competed at this meet were Kaufman, Marshall High School, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Hallsville, Paris High School, Longview Pine Tree, and Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Top results at this meet for the Kaufman varsity boys are as follows.
James Rayas: fourth place in the 400 meters (53.80 seconds) and sixth place in the 800 meters (208.0).
Adan Gutierrez: fourth place in the 800 meters (2:07.35) and fourth place in the 1600 meters (4:57.26)
Edwin Rivera: second place in the 1600 meters (4:48.02) and second place in the 3200 meters (10:22.72).
Yahir Flores: fourth place in the 3200 meters (10:54.11).
Daylon Dickerson: fifth place in the 110 hurdles (16.88 seconds), second place in the triple jump (41’0”), and third place in the high jump (5’10”).
4x200 Relay: team of Kyndal Trudeau, Cody Dickinson, Jesse Crutcher, and Brayson Gomez finished in third place (1:34.56).
4x400 Relay: team of Cruz Garcia, Daylon Dickerson, Jesse Crutcher, and Brayson Gomez finished in fourth place (3:40.05).
Kylevon Morrow: fifth place in the long jump (18’1”).
Caleb Longernecker: fifth place in the shot put (41’3”) and fifth place in the discus (117’4”)
Max Terry: first place in the discus 126’7”.
Noteworthy results for the varsity Kaufman Lady Lions at this meet are as follows.
Katharine Elzner: second place in the 400 meters (1:04.42).
Sloan Wilson: sixth place in the 400 meters (1:05.77)
Ellie Galan: second place in the 800 meters (2:27.22) and first place in the 3200 meters (12:26.73).
Alondra Campa: third place in the 800 meters (2:27.98), second place in the 1600 meters (5:44.20), and fourth place in the pole vault (7’0).
Joselyne Sanchez: third place in the 1600 meters (5:45.20) and third place in the 3200 meters (12:34.70).
Barbara Ruiz: fourth place in the 1600 meters (5:48.48) and second place in the 3200 meters (12:32.72).
Shyanne Tilson: second place in the 100 hurdles (17.63 seconds) and fourth place in the 300 hurdles (51.64 seconds).
Taylor Sandberg: fourth place in the 100 hurdles (18:04 seconds) and third place in the 300 hurdles (50.01 seconds).
Brisseida Valles: fifth place in the 100 hurdles (18:28 seconds).
4X100 Relay: team of Kayla Sanders Shyanne Tilson, Katharine Elzner, and Idally Acosta finished in sixth place (52.35 seconds).
4X200 Relay: team of Amaiah Morales, Paige Garmon, Alaysia Perkins, and Idally Acosta finished in sixth place (154.08).
4X400 Relay: team of Ellie Galan, Amaiah Morales, Katharine Elzner, and Sloan Wilson finished in second place (4:19.47).
Sabree Stubbs first place in the discus (103’11”).
Savannah Pasquinelli: fourth place in the discus (91’2”).
Evelyn Ramos: fifth place in the high jump (4’8”)
