On a cold and wet Monday morning, the Kaufman Lion cross country teams swept the District 13-4A Team Titles in impressive fashion. This marks the 13th year in a row that the Kaufman cross country teams have captured the district title.
The District 13-4A Meet was hosted by Kaufman High School at the Kaufman Sports Complex on Oct. 26. It was a great day to be a Kaufman Lion cross country runner as all four teams brought home the gold.
In the varsity girls’ division, the Lions produced a perfect team score of 15. They also had six runners finish in the Top 10 of the two-mile race. By finishing in the Top 10, those runners all received medals in recognition of their performances. The Lion runners who finished in the Top 10 on this day were Ellie Galan (Individual District Champion in a time of 12:54), Alondra Campa (second in a time of 12:57), Barbara Ruiz (third in a time of 13:39), Jocelyne Sanchez (fourth in a time of 13:42), Jaira Garcia (fifth in a time of 13:51), and Sloan Wilson (sixth in a time of 13:52). It also should be noted that Kaufman’s Madison Thurston finished 12thoverall in the varsity race as well. Her time was 14:25.
In the varsity boys’ division, the Lions registered a strong team score of 19. All five runners who ran for the Kaufman varsity on this day earned medals for finishing in the Top 10 of the three-mile race. The runners who had Top 10 finishes in this race for the Kaufman boys were Edwin Rivera (Individual District Champion in a time of 17:01), Yahir Flores (third in a time of 17:55), Edward Rivera (fourth in a time of 17:58), Adan Gutierrez (fifth in a time of 18:31), and James Rayas (sixth in a time of 18:32).
Inthe JV girls’ division, five of the Kaufman Lady Lion runners earned medals by placing in the Top 10. Those runners were Maribel Tapia (Individual District Champion in a time of 14:53), Alexiss Renteria (second in a time of 14:54), Yulibeth Delapaz (fourth in a time of 15:11), Maya Esquivel (fifth in a time of 15:28), and Molly Burleson (sixth in a time of 15:47). Also, Kaufman’s Heather Humphrey finished 12thin the JV race as well. Her time was 17:39.
In the JV boys’ division, Kaufman’s runners put together five medal winning Top 10 finishes. Those runners with the Top 10 finishes for Kaufman were Alexis Carreon second in a time of 19:47), Chris Pasley (third in a time of 20:07), Isaiah Casteneda (fourth in a time of 20:30), Luis Aldana (fifth in a time of 20:35), and Pierce Drake (sixth in a time of 20:43). Other Kaufman runners who ran in the JV race on this day were Kevin Lozano (17thin a time of 22:11), Marco Guel (19thin a time of 22:43), and Caleb Thomas (25thin a time of 24:06).
Due to COVID-19 concerns, only the top two teams at the District 13-4A Cross Country Meet will qualify to the 2020 Class 4A Region II Meet. Normally, in a regular year, the top three teams at a District Cross Country Meet would qualify to the Regional Meet. But, as we can all attest, 2020 has been far from a regular year. With that said, the Kaufman and Sunnyvale teams will represent District 13-4A at the Class 4A Region II Meet in both the varsity girls/boys’ team divisions. Also, the top 10 individual finishers at the District 13-4A Meet have earned the right to run at the 2020 Class 4A Region II Meet.
The Class 4A Region II Meet will be held Nov. 10at the Jesse Owens Complex in Dallas, Texas. Note: Due to pandemic concerns, only the top three teams at the regional meet will qualify to the 2020 UIL State Meet. Normally, the top four teams at the regional meet would move on to the next level. Also, the top 10 individual finishers at the Regional Meet who are not already on a qualifying team will get the chance to runat the State Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.