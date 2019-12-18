Kaufman soccer downs Crandall, 4-2

It was a tale of two very different halves last Thursday night at Crandall High School. Kaufman controlled the ball for the majority of the first half but could not capitalize and had only one shot on goal that went wide to the left. Despite being on their heels defensively, Crandall scored early to take a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the match.
Kaufman finally answered with a goal of their own three minutes into the second half, then again a few minutes later to tie things up. It was all downhill for Crandall after that. Kaufman scored two more goals. Four unanswered goals for the Lions paired with some stingy defense led to the Lions winning the second half and the game, 4-2.
“The number one thing...I really wanted to push battling and fighting toward the end...we won the first 10 minutes of the second half and kept pushing them and battling them to the end,” said Kaufman Coach Trent Deans. “They only had a few chances in the second half, we out-hustled them. Problem was the first 10 minutes (of the game) we were a little hot.”
After being down by two early in the game, Coach Deans made it a point to gather the young men at half and ask them if they thought this Crandall team was better than they were. Their answer was a resounding “no”.
The Kaufman Lions Varsity Soccer team travels to Palestine on Dec. 19 to take on a talented Wildcats team.
