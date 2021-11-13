The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat volleyball team saw their great 2021 season come to a close after a narrow four-set loss to Cameron Yoe High School in the area playoff round on Nov. 4. The set scores of this match were 25-12, 24-26, 25-23 and 28-26.
The Lady Cats finished their 2021 volleyball season with a 31-5 overall record.
Also, on Nov. 2 the Lady Cats captured the bi-district playoff title with a four-set victory of Clifton High School. The set scores of this match were 25-19, 23-25, 25-13 and 25-17.
Top players in the bi-district playoff match victory for Scurry-Rosser were as follows:
Emily Story: 15 kills, eight digs, and two blocks.
Hannah Word: 10 kills, nine digs, and three blocks.
Lilly Drake: 11 kills and eight digs.
Becca Jestis: four kills, 37 assists, and six digs.
Makenna Bragg: six blocks.
Ryley Taylor: 13 digs.
Chloe Fisher: six digs.
Kenzie Smith: three service aces.
