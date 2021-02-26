The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team won their Feb. 25 area round playoff game over the Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs by a count of 47-38. This game was played at Sulphur Springs High School. The Lions are now 19-5 overall on the season. The team is also now currently on an eight game win streak.
Now, with the area round playoff trophy in hand, Kaufman is moving on in the playoffs. Kaufman will next play Kilgore High School in the regional quarterfinal playoff round on Feb. 27 at Athens High School. The scheduled starting tip off time for this playoff game will be at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.