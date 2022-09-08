It was a record setting day for the Scurry-Rosser cross country teams at the Keene Invitational meet on Aug. 31. Several Scurry-Rosser runners set new personal best record times at this meet.
The Scurry-Rosser boys cross country team finished third in in the team standings at this meet. Note: There were 17 schools competing against the Scurry-Rosser boys at this meet.
The best results for the Scurry-Rosser boys at this meet were turned in by the following runners
George Hensley: sixth place finish with a new personal best time of 16:42 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
Nolan Tubbs: 23rd place finish with a new personal best time of 17:31.47 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
Cash Crews: 29th place finish with a new personal best time of 17:47.72 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
Ben Zaleta: 31st place finish with a new personal best time of 17:49.31 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
Mason Muncrief: 40th place finish with a new personal best time of 18:10.18 in the varsity boys three-mile race.
The top results for the Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats at this meet were turned in by the following runners:
Addison Truly: ninth place finish with a new personal best time of 12:42.64 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
Kate Whitsitt: 25th place finish with a time of 13:12.12 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
Cheyenne Vick: 47th place finish with a new personal best time of 13:38.00 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
Roselyn Tyler: 102nd place finish with a new personal best time of 15:05.56 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
Icelyn Lopez: 112th place finish with a new personal best time of 15:23.94 in the varsity girls two-mile race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.