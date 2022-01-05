The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team went undefeated at the Cross-Roads Classic with victories over Neches High School (65-26) and Yantis High School (55-40). These games were played on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 respectively.
The Wildcats also posted a solid non-district victory over Bosqueville (43-26) at Scurry-Rosser High School on Dec. 28.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 14-4 overall and 1-0 in District 18-3A play.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Neches game were as follows:
Bryce Chambers: 16 points and eight rebounds.
Cagle Peavy: 12 points (six of these points came on two three-point shots) and four steals.
Grayson Hill: 10 points (six of these points came on two three-point shots).
DeShawn Wren: nine points and six steals.
Christian Lopez: four points, nine rebounds, and four steals.
Garrett Hill: four points, six assists, and three steals.
Levi Jones: three points.
Parker Williams: three points.
Matthew Crews: two points.
Baylin Caves: two points.
Key contributors for Scurry-Rosser in the Yantis game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 17 points.
Lopez: 11 points.
Peavy: nine points.
Williams: nine points.
Wren: seven points.
Caves: two points.
Star players for Scurry-Rosser in the Bosqueville game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 14 points, (nine of these points came on three three-point shots).
Lopez: 11 points, (six of these points came on two three-point shots).
Peavy: nine points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Grayson Hill: four points.
Chambers: two points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Caves: two points.
Wren: one point.
