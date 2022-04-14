The Crandall Pirates baseball team lost to Dallas Highland Park by a count of 4-0 on April 5 at Dallas Highland Park High School.
With this loss, Crandall’s record stands at 12-6-1 overall and 6-1 in District 13-5A play. Highland Park improves to 14-5 overall and 6-1 in District 13-5A play.
In this game, Highland Park scored one run in the second inning, two in the third, and one in the fifth to secure the victory.
For Crandall, offensive highlights in this game came from Dylan Degroot (two hits), Pierce Corbo (one hit), Landon Phillips (one hit), and Mason Joyner (one hit).
After the games on April 5, the District 13-5A baseball standings look this way: Dallas Highland Park (6-1), Crandall (6-1), Forney High School (5-2), and North Forney (5-2).
