The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats basketball team is currently on a winning streak that has pushed them into the hunt for a playoff spot.
The Lady Wildcats defeated Malakoff (34-32) Blooming Grove (51-41) and Rice High School (54-41) on Jan. 18, Jan. 19, and Jan. 21 respectively. These games were played at Malakoff High School, Blooming Grove High School, and Scurry-Rosser High School respectively.
After these results, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 15-8 overall and 7-2 in District 18-3A play.
Head Coach Kailey Powell is very excited about how well her team is playing right now.
“These girls have really come together on the court,” Powell said. “These wins could not happen without every one of them playing their part.”
