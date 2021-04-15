In another tough week of play, the Kaufman Lady Lion softball team lost to Caddo Mills (8-0) and Terrell (11-2). Their record now stands at 1-19 overall and 0-9 in District 13-4A play.
In the Caddo Mills game on April 6, Kaufman was shut out on just two hits. The hits for Kaufman in this game came from Alexis Smith and Kenzie Brito via a double to right in the sixth inning and a double to left in the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, Caddo Mils’ offense scored two runs in the third inning, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Playing Terrell on April 9, Kaufman did produce some offense in the bottom of the first inning on a two RBI single to right field by Maria Escobedo. However, Terrell’s offense was firing on all cylinders in this game as they scored three runs in the first inning, three in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
