A balanced scoring attack helped the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat varsity boys’ basketball team defeat Riesel High School by a count of 65-47 on Feb. 20 in a Class 3A Region III bi-district playoff game at Corsicana High School.
Scurry-Rosser got off to a fast start as they jumped out to a 24-15 lead after the first quarter. At halftime, the Wildcats were still in front at 36-30. Then in the second half, it was all Wildcats as they outscored Riesel High School by a count of 29-17. The Wildcats dominated play on both ends of the floor in the second half, and because of that they were able to emerge victorious.
Head Coach James Hill was happy with his team’s strong performance in this pressure-packed playoff game.
“I can’t say enough about the Wildcats," he said of his players. "They were locked in and ready to go. Our kids played great in several areas of the game and it was a fantastic win. I am so proud of what they have accomplished thus far.”
Overall, the Wildcats had six different players score points in this playoff game. Individually, in this big game, the Wildcats got key contributions from Garrett Hill (20 points—18 of these points came on three-point shots), Jaxon Jonas (12 points—six of these points came on three-point shots, six assists, and four steals), Christian Lopez (12 points and seven rebounds), Cagle Peavy (12 points—six of these points came on three-point shots), Terrell Blanton (eight points, eight rebounds, and five assists), and Kayden Bradshaw (one point).
With this victory, Scurry-Rosser, the second-place team out of District 18-3A, improved to 17-7 overall on the season. Riesel High School, the third-place team out of District 17-3A, saw its season at 13-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.