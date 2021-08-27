The Kaufman Lady Lion varsity volleyball team captured the silver bracket championship last weekend at the Wills Point Varsity Tournament.
In the Wills Point tournament, Kaufman played against schools such as Sulphur Springs, Winnoa, Cross-Roads, Caddo Mils, and Boles to name a few. The Lady Lions won the silver bracket title by defeating Boles in straight sets by a count of 25-14 and 26-24.
Then in non-district action on Aug. 20, Kaufman swept past Athens High School in straight sets by a count of 25-8, 25-9, and 25-16.
Top performers in this match for Kaufman were Kate Elzner (100% serving percentage on 15 attempts), Allie Page (seven kills on 13 attempts), and Olivia Mohr (nine digs).
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play on Aug. 31 at home against Ferris.
