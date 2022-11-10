The Kemp Yellow Jackets football team finished their 2022 season on a high note thanks to a 54-0 victory over the Eustace Bulldogs on Nov. 3 at Eustace High School.
With the victory, Kemp’s final record for the 2022 season is 2-8 overall and 1-5 in district. Eustace falls to 2-8 and 0-6.
Kemp scored 34 points in the third quarter to turn this game into a rout.
Kemp’s rushing attack was working on all cylinders in this game as the Yellow Jackets rushed for 288 yards and five touchdowns
The main star of this game for Kemp was Deacon Thompson. Overall, he had eight carries for 201 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed six of eight passes for 102 yards and one touchdown. Thompson’s touchdown pass went to Laramie Greathouse.
Defensively, Thompson and Ethan Crawford recovered fumbles and returned them for touchdowns in this game as well. Zach Dunn and Jayden Freeman also registered interceptions in this game.
Along with Thompson, here are some other offensive contributors for Kemp in this game:
Daron Brown: two carries for 33 yards and one touchdown. He also had two receptions for 23 yards.
Greathouse: two receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown. He also had three carries for 17 yards.
Brayden Gibbons: two receptions for 52 yards. He also had three carries for 26 yards.
Defensive leaders for Kemp in this game were as follows:
Benji Walters: six solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and one tackle for loss.
Erik Suarez: six solo tackles, one assisted tackle, and one tackle for loss.
Freeman: three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Blake Peyton: four solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
Dunn: two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception.
Aaron Quezada: four solo tackles, four assisted tackles, and one tackle for loss.
Crawford: three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown.
Thompson: one fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown.
Jared Regalado: four solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and one tackle for loss.
Boston Rogers: two solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and two tackles for loss.
Hayden Stevenson: four solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
Jordan Grant: four solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and two tackles for loss.
